'Make your own dinner', Moy takeaway tells rumour-mongers

A Chinese restaurant's forthright response to rumours about why it has closed has been met with acclaim from it's many friends.

So angered were staff at Tsan Welcome in Moy that they felt they had to come out with a strongly worded statement following what could best be described as a case of Chinese whispers.

The post, signed by 'Geoff', said: “Folks, I’m going to address something even tho [sic] I shouldn’t have to.

“The Chinese is closed at the minute for extensive renovations, anyone that wants to know only has to ask.

“There’s no forced closure, there’s no rats nests, the building is about 100 years old.

“The ceilings need replaced, the wiring is shot to s**t, it all takes time to fix.

“People that whisper in corners are the worst type of c**t.

“Anyone that would like to discuss or see any of the work being done feel free to ask. “We're looking forward to welcoming you all back as soon as the work is done, those that choose to listen to bulls**t and believe it, feel free to make your own dinner.”

The post was accompanied by pictures of the renovation work going on.

Those responding said that takeaway shouldn't have had to say anything at all.

“Yous [sic] served everyone through the worst times of the pandemic last year, stayed open right through and did an amazing job,” said one poster.

Others wished them well with the work while one said, “This is the best post I've seen in ages!”