Charity re-brands to Trauma and Orthopaedics Research Charity

A charity originally established in 2002 to fund research into hip and knee joint replacements, Belfast Arthroplasty Research Trust (BART), is relaunching as Trauma and Orthopaedics Research Charity (TORC).

The rebrand represents a new broader spectrum of work in all aspects of Trauma and Orthopaedics, across Northern Ireland. TORC aims to improve the lives of all patients with musculoskeletal injury or disease in Northern Ireland, through focusing on research, education and support for both patients and staff.

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Owen Diamond, said: “As a trustee of TORC, I am excited that the new name represents the wider range of patients and musculoskeletal research we can support.”

Previously the charity was limited to providing funding for research projects into joint replacement at Musgrave Park Hospital but now TORC will widen the assistance the charity is able to undertake, by providing funding into projects in each of the five Health Trusts across the country. All aspects of Trauma and Orthopaedics, including Paediatric Orthopaedics, Spinal Surgery, Fractures, Major Trauma and Thoracic Trauma have been involved in work with TORC over the past year. TORC is already participating in new National Institute of Healthcare Research (NIHR) studies considering how to treat elbow fractures in children and also the effect of early rehabilitation in adult ankle fractures.

One of TORC’s biggest projects for 2021 is establishing an orthopaedic surgery simulation room for surgeon training, based in Musgrave Park Hospital. When elective surgery restarts in full, TORC will begin a study investigating the use of virtual reality as a distraction technique to reduce the sedation required during knee replacement surgery. This has numerous potential benefits because reduced sedation is associated with significantly less side effects and an enhanced recovery for patients. Enhanced recovery and efficient use of resources will be vital as the health service faces the bleak outlook of long waiting lists for patients.

In almost 20 years, the charity has funded £2 million in joint replacement research and helped publish over 120 publications. This has changed how patients are treated not just here in Northern Ireland but also around the world. TORC’s research has shown how to make joint replacement operations more efficient, more accurate and safer. The charity has also previously set up a Patient Liaison Group to focus on improvements for patients requiring elective hip or knee replacements. This fosters a constructive dialogue between the surgeons and patients, so that each could better understand the needs of the other.

A calendar of fundraising events including the hugely popular annual fundraising ‘Hip Walk’ is being organised for 2021 and for further information on how you can donate to TORC, please visit: www.torcni.org; follow TORC on facebook at: www.facebook.com/torcni; and on twitter at: www.twitter.com/torcni.