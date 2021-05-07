New Bishop of Clogher ‘will be a father figure to diocese’

Above: The new Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, the Right Revd Dr Ian Ellis (centre), at his Service of Consecration in St Macartin's Cathedral, Enniskillen, on Monday, 26th April, with the Right Revd Lord Eames, former Archbishop of Armagh, who preached and Archbishop John McDowell, who led the service.

The Church of Ireland Diocese of Clogher has a new bishop in place.

The Right Rev Dr Ian William Ellis was consecrated as Bishop of Clogher at a service on the Feast Day of St. Mark on Monday, April 26 in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen.

While the numbers attending were restricted due to the Covid-19 guidelines, many people watched the service at home as it was live-streamed on the Enniskillen Cathedral website.



Full report in this week's issue.

Digital copy of this week's Courier available to purchase by clicking on this link