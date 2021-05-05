Foster still has no idea why she was ousted

FIRST Minister Arlene Foster has said she still had no idea why she was forced out and has remained tight-lipped over who she wants to see take over her role as DUP leader.

“I still haven't received the letter, or motion, or whatever it is that was signed by members of the party, so I can't say what the reasons are behind the decision for people to ask me to move on,” the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said as she attended an event to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine at the weekend.

“But whatever about all of that I've made my decision.

"It's now up to the party to decide on a new leader for the way forward so I wish them the best for that.”

Mrs Foster announced her resignation last Wednesday, saying it was her intention to stand down as party leader at the end of May and as First Minister the following month.

However, she may be asked to step down as First Minister earlier.

Mrs Foster did not mention who she would like to see succeed her.

