Moy family’s delight as Lilirose to attend Ballet Academy in Moscow

Lilirose pictured working on her ballet

LILIROSE Troughton, 18, has gained a place at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, having completed her diploma at the Belarus State Choreography College.
Lilirose lives in London with her parents, but her family originally hails from Moy, with her grandparents and uncles running the local organic food business and shop, Grange Farm.


