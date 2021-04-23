Must give two months notice to hold paid admission events

THE Greenvale Hotel must give council officials two months notice to hold paid admission events after its entertainment licence was renewed.

Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bullock (17) and 16-year-old Connor Currie died as they queued to get into the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's night 2019.

Mid-Ulster District Council confirmed that the renewal had been granted with the condition that the local authority is given at least two months notice of any function involving entertainment and paid admission.



