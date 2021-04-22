Are you from Pomeroy, or were any of your people from the parish?

If so, Cavanakeeran Community Centre wants to hear from you.

A new £750,000 community hub has been built for the people of Pomeroy and it will include a special gallery telling the history of the area.

Anyone with a connection is now being asked to check attics or under beds for photographs which could help tell the story of times gone by.



See some of the old photos of Pomeroy in this week's Courier.

