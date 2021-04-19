Early opportunity for 35-39 year olds to book COVID-19 vaccine

THE vaccine programme in Northern Ireland has some limited availability for those aged 35 to 39 to book a COVID-19 vaccine.

This opportunity is in advance of opening the programme to the entire 35-39 age group by the end of April.

Appointments are mainly available at the vaccine centre at the SSE Arena and bookings will be available from 2pm today.

Appointments in community pharmacies will be made available to 35-39 year olds later in April as vaccine supplies permit.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I have always been clear that we would move through the vaccine programme as quickly as vaccine deliveries and capacity allows as recommended by JCVI.

"I recently announced that we successfully administered over one million vaccines across Northern Ireland to the highest priority groups.

"This figure is expected to rise exponentially as the Trust vaccine centres and GP practices continue to deliver second doses while the vaccine centre at the SSE Arena and the community pharmacists push ahead to deliver first doses.

"Opening up to 35-39 year olds earlier than expected is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all staff who are delivering the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland.

“I encourage those who are eligible to seize this opportunity and take up the offer of vaccination. Getting the vaccine not only protects you but also those close to you.

"I would also strongly encourage anyone aged 40 years or over who hasn’t booked themselves a vaccination appointment yet to do so as soon as possible.”

In line with recent JCVI advice, those living in the same house with someone who is severely immunosuppressed will also be able to access the programme shortly, once their household has received a letter from their GP.

Appointments at this stage are limited and the Department is asking for patience.

If you cannot get an appointment immediately keep trying.

Appointments will be more widely available by the end of April.

If possible, booking should be done online at: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated

However, where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.