Pomeroy poster slammed by IVU group
A POSTER campaign seeking 'justice' for two men convicted of murdering a PSNI officer has been condemned by a victims' group.
The posters in support of the 'Craigavon Two' - Brendan McConville and John Paul Wootton - were erected in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone.
Both are serving lengthy jail sentences for the 2009 killing of Constable Stephen Carroll, who was shot dead while responding to a 999 call in Craigavon.
They have maintained their innocence since being caged.
Kenny Donaldson, Spokesman for Innocent Victims United stated: "This latest poster displayed on the streets of a County Tyrone village - Pomeroy will cause anxiety and distress once more to the family of Const. Stephen Carroll and many other innocent victims/survivors of terrorism".