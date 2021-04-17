Condemnation of Graffiti which appeared on the Council’s offices in Cookstown last night

Condemnation of Graffiti which appeared on the Council’s offices in Cookstown last night
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan, has condemned the graffiti which appeared on the Council’s offices in Cookstown last night:

“These are civic offices where we our residents come to register births, deaths, marriages, where we provide crucial public services, from building control to economic development and from where we also operate our local bin collection services.

“To see the offices defaced in this way is completely unacceptable. This should be a safe, shared space for our residents and for our staff and such vandalism is an attack on local public services, as well as local democracy.

“I condemn it and I call on all elected representatives to do likewise”.

Full story in the Courier due out on Tuesday

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271