IT’S been a difficult year but like many parts of Tyrone and Mid-Ulster, the people of the Moy have pulled together and shown great community spirit throughout the Covid pandemic.

Back at the very beginning of the crisis, a group of residents met and formed the Moy Covid Support Team – and for the past year, they have been responsible for ensuring that the most vulnerable in their area have been cared for and looked after during months of lockdown.

The generosity of the community has been overwhelming, both in the donation of funding and food items, and people’s time and energy.



