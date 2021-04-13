Council accused of 'disrespect' over flags

UNIONIST Councillors have lambasted Mid-Ulster District Council for failing to fly the Union Flag at Half Mast as a mark of respect following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.

And they are calling on the nationalist-controlled Council to reverse its decision not to fly the Union Flag at Half Mast on Council buildings

Dungannon DUP Cllr Clement Cuthbertson stated: "I believe that the failure to fly the Union Flag as a mark of respect to HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is a damning indictment against Mid-Ulster Council.

"The disrespectful message being sent to the Royal Family will do unrepairable damage to the already fragile good relations across the District.

“The Council may hide behind the republican policy change in 2014, which prevented the flag from flying on designated days, but this is something totally different; this is about respectfully reflecting on the enormous sadness across our entire District, Nation and Commonwealth at Prince Philip’s passing.”

