Call to regenerate Ardboe Aerodrome

MID-ULSTER District Council is to arrange a meeting between a number of Stormont departments, itself and all relevant stakeholders in an effort to revitalise the Ardboe Aerodrome.

The issue was brought to Council’s attention at its monthly meeting in March by SDLP group pleader, Councillor Malachy Quinn.

Cllr Quinn told the chamber that he had been contacted by local residents and business over the last number of months and they had asked for his help in trying to revitalise the area.

“We know the area has fallen into disrepair but it just continues to get worse and worse and there is no end in sight,” the Torrent representative told the chamber.

FULL STORY IN THIS WEEK'S TYRONE COURIER 08/04/21