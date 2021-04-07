Special birthday surprise for 101-year-old Mary

A special Stewartstown 101-year-old has received a special birthday surprise.

Mrs Mary Reaney was treated to a surprise 101st birthday celebration on Thursday 25th March by her Rector, the Reverend Andrew Rawding, his family and the staff at Weavers House Care Home, Cookstown.

The celebration outside the care home included singing of 'Happy Birthday' and 'For she's a jolly good fellow'.

Mrs Reaney responded by saying: "This really has been a shock to me. I didn't expect this great celebration. I'm very very thankful to you all. It's just made my day."

Mrs Reaney was joined by three-year-old twins Arthur and Rosie Rawding, who she held when they were only a few months old, but had not seen throughout the lockdown.

Mrs Reaney lived on a farm near Stewartstown during her married life and is a member of St Patrick's Church, Donaghendry Parish.

MORE PHOTOS IN THIS WEEK'S TYRONE COURIER