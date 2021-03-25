THE delivery of the A5 road project has been dealt a blow with confirmation from the Stormont Infrastructure Minister that another public inquiry into the long-delayed scheme will likely reopen early next year.

Coming with a price tag of £1.2 billion, the 85km scheme is a Northern Ireland Executive flagship project which, when complete, will run from Newbuildings bypassing Strabane, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Ballygawley and Aughnacloy before terminating at the existing A5 just south of Aughnacloy.

First mooted back in 2007, the A5 would be the single largest road scheme ever undertaken in Northern Ireland however it has been beset with delays.



