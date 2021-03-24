Return to classrooms for some students this week.

Local students in years 12 to 14, who will be awarded qualification results this Summer, returned to classrooms on Monday for full-time face-to-face teaching after three months of lockdown.

Primary school pupils in P4 to P7 also returned to face-to-face teaching on Monday.

Following agreement by the Executive, pupils in P4 to P7 joined the younger students who started back to full-time face-to-face teaching earlier.