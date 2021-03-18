

MOURNERS at the funeral of a former Tyrone senior football coach have been told he was a “great blessing” to all those who knew him.

Family and friends of Fergal McCann, who died following a long illness, gathered together at St Macartan’s Church in Augher for Requiem Mass for the 48-year-old.

Mr McCann, of Favour Royal Road, Kilclay, Augher, who has been described as a “giant of the GAA in Tyrone”, was well known and respected in the county having played an integral part in Mickey Harte’s Tyrone management team.



