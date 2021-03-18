£21,272 raised in memory of Lauren is bringing hope to charities

THE thoughts of everyone will be very much with the families of 17-year-old Lauren Bullock, from Donaghmore; Morgan Barnard, aged 17, of Dungannon and 16-year-old Connor Currie, from Edendork.

This week their families will remember Morgan, Connor and Lauren in their own special ways, just as they have done over the past two years.

And each of the families have also been thinking of others, selflessly taking part in separate fundraising efforts in the memories of Connor, Morgan and Lauren.

The Bullock family told the Courier of their fundraising in Lauren's memory, which has raised the wonderful total of £21,272.

