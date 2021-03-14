Victims group member calls hunger strike poster "a glorification of terrorism"

A POMEROY victims' group member has described the erection of a hunger strike poster in the village as “a glorification of terrorism and giving a two-fingered salute” to peace plans in the area.

The poster, highlighting the 40th anniversary of the hunger strikes, was erected on Council property at the entrance to Pomeroy.

Local man Ian Irwin, who is a member of victims' group South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF), said such actions did nothing to enhance peace in the village.



Full story in this week's Courier.

Purchase an epaper edition using the link below:

epaper 10032021 tyronecourier