Four Mid-Ulster villages to benefit from facelifts totalling £115,000.

Four Mid-Ulster villages are to benefit from facelifts totalling £115,000.
Village renewal works have completed in Killeeshil, The Bush, Moortown and Sandholes following an investment of over £115,000 from the EU Rural Development ‘LEADER’ Programme and Mid-Ulster District Council.
Works included a new walking trail at Killeeshil community grounds, an environmental improvement scheme at the Bush, a ball wall at St Malachy’s GAC in Moortown and a sensory garden in Sandholes.
