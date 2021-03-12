CORONAVIRUS infection rates in Mid-Ulster are continuing to decline and the rate has now fallen to double figures, according to figures released by the Department of Health yesterday (Monday).

Sadly, however, there has been one further coronavirus-related death recorded in Mid-Ulster over the last week, with the total now sitting at 195.

Over the last seven days (March 1-7), there were 109 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Mid-Ulster.

And over 120,000 vaccines have now been administered in the Tyrone and Mid-Ulster areas.



Full stories in this week's issue.

Purchase a digital copy from the digital newsstand on our home page:

https://www.tyronecourier.co.uk/