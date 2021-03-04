“LIFE threatening” speeds of up to 110mph

“LIFE threatening” speeds of 110mph and 80mph have been recorded by roadside speed monitoring equipment in Bush and Killyman, according to a DUP councillor.

Clement Cuthbertson said he was shocked by the “totally unacceptable” figures, which were recorded near primary schools in both villages.

The Dungannon councillor said he was hopeful the horrific speeds were “one-offs” but fears that reckless drivers are engaged in some sort of challenge “to record ridiculous speeds”.

