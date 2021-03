A MAN arrested after £1m worth of Cocaine was discovered in his van at Belfast port on his way to Dungannon “thought he was transporting cash”, a court has heard.

Laethian McCalla, 39, was detained after drugs were found inside a vehicle's fuel tank.

The seizure was described as one of the biggest in recent years by law enforcement in NI.

