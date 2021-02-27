Brighter days are ahead for Railway Park, Dungannon and not just because of the stretch in the evenings as the days lengthen.

Improvement works are underway on the site, and one of the first tasks, the installation of enhanced lighting, is now complete.

Council Chair, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan welcomed the new improvements saying, "Railway Park is a vital green space in the south-west of Dungannon that unfortunately has yet to reach its full potential as a space for recreation, relaxation and outdoor exercise.

"The installation of targeted lighting is the start of a longer term revitalization of the Park, which later in 2021 will see the out workings of a major planned capital investment by the Council."

