Derelict bungalow blaze on the outskirts of Dungannon is being treated as arson

A BLAZE which totally gutted a derelict bungalow on the outskirts of Dungannon is being treated as arson.

No injuries were reported and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The fire occurred last Thursday night at a property on the Old Eglish Road.

Two appliances from Dungannon Fire Station, two appliances from Pomeroy Fire Station and an aerial appliance from Portadown Fire Station fought the blaze.

