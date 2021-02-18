P1 to P3 pupils expected to return to school on March 8

SOME primary school children are expected to return to the classrooms in two weeks.

It's understood the Executive, which met today, has agreed that primary one to primary three cohorts will go back to school on March 8.

Pupils in exam years are expected to return on March 22 with remaining years to go back to school after Easter, according to sources at Stormont.

Meanwhile, the lockdown restrictions are to be extended until April 1, with a review on March 18.

The First Minister Arlene Foster and Finance Minister Conor Murphy are due to provide more detail at a press conference at 4.15pm today.

