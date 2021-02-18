New website launched by Lough Neagh Partnership about the industrial past of Coalisland and East Tyrone.

A new website is being launched by Lough Neagh Partnership to help people learn more about the industrial past of Coalisland and East Tyrone.

The website www.coalisland-lnp.com

com provides free access to videos, podcasts, booklets, plays, educational resources and useful links which explore themes such as coal mining, canals, potteries, weaving factories, spinning mills and other aspects of the rich heritage of the area.

In addition, the impact of these industries across the centuries will be investigated by studying the local landscape and place names.



