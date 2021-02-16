One of the first Covid Border checkpoints manned by the Garda was between Emyvale and Aughnacloy.

One of the first checkpoints to be set up by the Garda following the introduction of manned checkpoints near the border by the Irish government was between Emyvale and Aughnacloy.

On Monday of last week, the Irish government introduced gardai manned checkpoints near the border, with people from Northern Ireland being turned back and liable for a fine of €100 if they cross without good cause.

Garda were deployed at the checkpoint on the Irish border between Emyvale and Aughnacloy on the first day of the introduction with similar of Garda checkpoints operating along the border to enforce the new Covid-19 regulations.

