A motion calling for safeguard measures in light of the “hugely detrimental” impact of the trade border in the Irish sea defeated.

A motion calling for safeguard measures in light of the “hugely detrimental” impact of the trade border in the Irish sea defeated.

A motion brought before Mid-Ulster District Council calling for the UK Government to apply safeguard measures in light of the “hugely detrimental” impact of the trade border in the Irish sea was defeated at a meeting of the nationalist controlled Council.
The motion, brought forward by Ulster Unionist Party group leader, Councillor Walter Cuddy, only had the support of his own party with DUP councillors abstaining from the final vote as both unionist parties became involved in a war of words over the wording of the motion.
Members of the SDLP, Sinn Fein and two independents voted against the motion, meaning, in total, there were six votes in favour, nine abstentions and 24 votes against the motion.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271