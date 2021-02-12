Friday 12 February 2021 19:40
Today's date can be read left to right, right to left & upside down.
This means it is a Palindrome and an Ambigram.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Covid-19 - Fri 12th Feb Figures
RICHARD BULLICK: Social media mobs and knee-jerk nonsense
Covid testing extended for Premiership clubs
Season is far from done and dusted, Lindsay warns players
Tyrone hurling boss recruits quality backroom team
Fergal almost shoots down Welsh Dragon
Darren Clarke claims back-to-back wins
Jonathan Rea named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for sixth time in a row
Busy week for Eagles
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271