The number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Northern Ireland has passed the 300,000 mark.

The latest figures showed a total of 301,279 vaccines administered.

There were 275,232 first doses administered and 26,047 second doses administered.

In the Southern Trust area, which takes in the Dungannon borough and South Tyrone, there were 30,835 vaccinations, while in the Northern Trust area, which includes the Cookstown, Magherafelt and Maghera areas, there were 36,183 vaccinations.