Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill are continuing to hold their weekly press conferences in Dungannon.

It’s an arrangement that seems popular with everyone in the DUP and Sinn Fein.

At a time when the message is to work from home and not engage in unnecessary travel, The Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House Visitor Centre, where the weekly showpieces take place, is about 10 minutes from Ms O’Neill’s home and 40 minutes from Mrs Foster’s, though she’s keen to point out it's in her constituency.

When someone jokingly suggested they rename it the “Hill of Michelle and Arlene”, she’s said to have replied “surely you mean the Hill of Arlene and Michelle”.