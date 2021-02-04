Almost £1.5million discount was claimed in Mid-Ulster during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme last August.

Statistics from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) show that 118 restaurants in Mid-Ulster claimed for a total of 279,000 meals.
This amounted to £1,486,000 of discount being claimed by Mid-Ulster restaurants.
The average amount claimed by restaurants in Mid-Ulster was £12,600, with the average discount per meal in Mid-Ulster coming to £5.32.

