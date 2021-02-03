Coronavirus infection rates in Mid-Ulster are continuing to fall after the post-Christmas record peak, according to figures released by the Department of Health yesterday (Monday).

Meanwhile, a further nine coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Mid-Ulster over the last week, with the total now, sadly, sitting at 164.

Over the seven days January 25-31, there were 482 positive cases of coronavirus recorded in Mid-Ulster, giving a rate of 326.7 per 100k of the population - the second highest rate in Northern Ireland.

Mid-Ulster's figure was a decrease on the previous seven-day period (January 18-24) when 607 new cases were recorded, giving a rate of 411.5 per 100k.

During the week after Christmas (December 28 to January 3), a total of 1,383 new cases were recorded in Mid-Ulster, giving a rate of 937.5 per 100k.