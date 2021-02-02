Tuesday 2 February 2021 9:00
This week's front & back pages
20210203tyronecourier
No league action for Tyrone until April at the earliest
Fergal aiming to slay ‘Welsh Dragon’
Roy of the Swifts!
Man rescued from blaze following arson attack on flat in Cookstown
Darren Clarke claims back-to-back wins
FOUR Tyrone players named in the EirGrid GAA U20 Football All-Ireland Top 20.
Jonathan Rea named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for sixth time in a row
Kieran takes charge of Ireland U20s
Busy week for Eagles
