School leavers encouraged to explore options at South West College's Virtual Open Days

SOUTH West College (SWC) is set to welcome prospective students and their parents to an exciting range of Virtual Open Days for Full-Time and Apprenticeship courses starting in September.

The Virtual Open days will take the format of interactive online webinars with a live Q+A function and will be hosted live on You Tube Premiere.

Students are encouraged to pre-register for the events and should log on to the Colleges website at www.swc.ac.uk to attend the virtual events.

South West College Open Days are a highlight in the academic calendar and are an opportunity for prospective students, their family and friends to explore the Colleges wide range of internationally recognised courses first-hand and to help them better understand the range of career opportunities and pathways available to them, helping them to make better, informed choices.

With the Colleges brand new Erne Campus in Enniskillen set to welcome students from September 2021 there has never been a more exciting time to enrol.

The Higher Education at Home Virtual Open Days will explore the Colleges range of Higher Education and Higher-Level Apprenticeship programmes. They will take place from 5:30pm-6:30pm 8-10 February and are suitable for A level learners.

Monday’s Open Day will explore courses from the School of Health and Social care, Business Management and Specialist Education, Tourism, Hospitality and Hair and Beauty.

Tuesday's event will cover courses from the School of Sport and Life Sciences, the Natural and Built Environment and Creative Arts. On Wednesday prospective students will learn about courses from the Colleges School of Engineering, Mathematics and Computing and Automotive and Electrical programmes.

Further Education and Apprenticeship Open Days will run from 22-24 February 5:30pm-6:30pm each day and are aimed at GCSE learners. On Monday’s Open Day students will explore courses from the School of Health and Social care, Business Management and Specialist Education, Tourism Hospitality and Hair and Beauty.

Tuesday's event will cover courses from the School of Sport and Life Sciences, the Natural and Built Environment and Creative Arts.

On Wednesday prospective students will learn about courses from the Colleges Schools of Engineering, Mathematics and Computing and Automotive and Electrical programmes. Students should log on to the Colleges website www.swc.ac.uk to register for and attend all the virtual events.

Higher Level Apprenticeships and apprenticeship programmes will be covered each evening.

Prospective students and their parents can register to attend the online webinars by visiting the Colleges website at www.swc.ac.uk.

Each day, prospective students will get to meet course teams and hear about the range of courses and pathways available at the College.

For students who are unsure about which path to take, our Careers team can offer free impartial advice and are available by appointment.

Our Careers Advisors can be contacted via email as follows, Dungannon and Cookstown Campus please email Claire O’Neill at Claire.O’Neill@swc.ac.uk, for Omagh Campus please email Teresa Taggart at Teresa.Taggart@swc.ac.uk and for Enniskillen Campus please email Nichola Melanaphy at Nichola.Melanaphy@swc.ac.uk.

The Open Days will showcase the Colleges extensive range of Further and Higher Education programmes and apprenticeships.

So, whether you’re leaving school and coming to College for the first time, looking to start an apprenticeship, or taking a step towards university or employment, SWC can support you every step of the way on your unique and prosperous journey.

Please visit www.swc.ac.uk and follow the links for our Virtual Open Days for more information or to apply.