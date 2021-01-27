VACCINATIONS to combat COVID-19 are continuing to be rolled out across Mid-Ulster.

VACCINATIONS to combat COVID-19 are continuing to be rolled out across Mid-Ulster.

VACCINATIONS to combat COVID-19 are continuing to be rolled out across Mid-Ulster.
Vaccine figures as of Wednesday 20th January show there were almost 45,000 first vaccines administered in the local Trust areas... with the vaccination numbers continuously rising.
The Southern Trust, which includes the Dungannon borough, admistered 19,860 vaccines while the Northern Trust, which includes the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas, admistered 24,261 vaccines.
The number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is approaching 170,000.As of the 20 January, 166,538 total vaccines have been administered. Of that figure, 144,212 were first doses and 22,326 were second doses.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271