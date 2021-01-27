VACCINATIONS to combat COVID-19 are continuing to be rolled out across Mid-Ulster.

Vaccine figures as of Wednesday 20th January show there were almost 45,000 first vaccines administered in the local Trust areas... with the vaccination numbers continuously rising.

The Southern Trust, which includes the Dungannon borough, admistered 19,860 vaccines while the Northern Trust, which includes the Cookstown and Magherafelt areas, admistered 24,261 vaccines.

The number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is approaching 170,000.As of the 20 January, 166,538 total vaccines have been administered. Of that figure, 144,212 were first doses and 22,326 were second doses.