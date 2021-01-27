Death of Rev Fr Joe McKeever, former curate in Dungannon Parish for many years.

Death of Rev Fr Joe McKeever, former curate in Dungannon Parish for many years,

Rev Fr Joe McKeever

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Rev Fr Joe McKeever, former curate in Dungannon Parish for many years, died on Saturday in Craigavon Area Hospital from Covid 19.
A native of Portadown, Fr McKeever was a late vocation having taught in Drumcree High School for a number of years.
He was educated at St Patrick’s College in Armagh and went on to study at Maynooth obtaining a Bachelor of Divinity and Theology/Spirituality.
He served as curate in the Parishes of Dundalk; Dungannon and Upper Creggan before being apopinted Parish Priest of the latter in 2006.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271