Death of Rev Fr Joe McKeever, former curate in Dungannon Parish for many years.

Rev Fr Joe McKeever, former curate in Dungannon Parish for many years, died on Saturday in Craigavon Area Hospital from Covid 19.

A native of Portadown, Fr McKeever was a late vocation having taught in Drumcree High School for a number of years.

He was educated at St Patrick’s College in Armagh and went on to study at Maynooth obtaining a Bachelor of Divinity and Theology/Spirituality.

He served as curate in the Parishes of Dundalk; Dungannon and Upper Creggan before being apopinted Parish Priest of the latter in 2006.