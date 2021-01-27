COUNTY Armagh lorry driver sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison.

A COUNTY Armagh lorry driver who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese migrants has been sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison.

Maurice Robinson, 26, from Laurelvale, was handed the sentence at the Old Bailey courthouse in London.

Robinson, who picked up the fatal trailer from Purfleet docks in Essex on October 23, 2019, discovered the lifeless bodies of the 39 tragic migrants.

The Old Bailey heard how he had been paid £25,000 for picking up migrants from Belgium on a previous occasion – £1,000 for each migrant.