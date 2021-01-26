POLICE are investigating an incident of racism in Dungannon involving local students on an online chat forum.

Royal School Dungannon said it had taken the step of contacting the Police after being made aware of the online discussion “involving a large number of people, some of whom attend RSD, and which contained racist comments which the school condemns in every regard”.
It is understood other young people from different schools had participated in the online chat, which took place on Friday 15th January.

