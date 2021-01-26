Dungannon man in quarry death was a happy person whose life was cut short, mourners are told

THE funeral has taken place of a young Dungannon man who tragically lost his life in a quarry accident.

Mr Ian McCartney, of Killygarvan Road, who was aged 35, died following an incident at a quarry at Termon Road in Carrickmore on Thursday 14th January.

Mourners at the funeral in Desertcreat Parish Church on Tuesday last, 19th January, heard Mr McCartney described as a happy, contented and confident person, whose life was cut short.

Speaking at the funeral, the Rector, the Rev David Bell, said Ian's death came out of the blue and the hearts of everyone were with the family at such a very sad time.

Stated the Rev Bell: "Those of you here today have lost someone you loved with no warning, no time to prepare. Ian’s death came unexpectedly out of the blue; none of us wishes we were here today to say our earthly farewells.

"Can I say to the family that our hearts break with you; we lose sleep with you and with you we will ask ‘why’ do awful things happen.

"So to Ian’s wife Joy, to his mum and dad Olive and Nigel, to his step brothers, Stephen, Neal, Darren and Frazer, to his grandad Billy and the wider family circle, on behalf of all who would be here with you under normal circumstances, even though we can’t support you the way we want to, you’re in our hearts, in thoughts and in the prayers of many".



