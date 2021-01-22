Magherafelt suffering from Royal Mail limited delivery

AN MLA has expressed concerns after it emerged Magherafelt has been included in the Royal Mail's list of 28 UK areas suffering from limited delivery services as more of its workforce is affected by Covid-19.

Magherafelt and Maghera (BT45, BT46) joins 27 English towns that are no longer receiving regular post because of the high numbers of Royal Mail staff who are either off sick or self-isolating.

Mid-Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “While I recognise that Covid-19 has led to reduced staff numbers and online shopping has added significant pressure to Royal Mail, residents in BT45 and BT46 should receive their mail in a timely manner.”