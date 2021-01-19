Swann in new 'stay home' if you have Covid symptoms plea
Mark Donnelly, Federation Pharmacist attached to Mid-Ulster Health Care's Cookstown Practice, administering a COVID vaccination to Mrs Joan Hill at the Mid-Ulster Sports Arena, Cookstown.
VACCINES to combat Covid-19 have arrived in Mid-Ulster for the first time and are being rolled out at both vaccine centres and GP practices in the Magherafelt, Cookstown and Dungannon areas.
The Mid-Ulster GP Federation, comprising around 12 GP practices locally, have organised vaccination clinics at the Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt and the Mid-Ulster Sports Arena, Cookstown.
Patients registered at Mid-Ulster Health Care, Dungannon will be able to avail of the vaccine at Dungannon Leisure Centre.