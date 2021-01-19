THE funeral takes place today, Tuesday, of a well-known and highly respected young Dungannon man who died in a tragic quarry accident.
Ignatius McAleer sadly died after contracting Covid-19. SC210423
TRIBUTES have been paid to “one of Killeeshil’s finest sons” who has died from Covid-19.
Ignatius McAleer, 72, known as Nishy, was connected to Killeeshil GFC and had been a former player, referee and committee member.
He was also the father-in-law of Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew.