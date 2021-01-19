TRIBUTES have been paid to “one of Killeeshil’s finest sons” who has died from Covid-19.

Ignatius McAleer, 72, known as Nishy, was connected to Killeeshil GFC and had been a former player, referee and committee member.

He was also the father-in-law of Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew.