TRIBUTES have been paid to “one of Killeeshil’s finest sons”

TRIBUTES have been paid to “one of Killeeshil’s finest sons”

Ignatius McAleer sadly died after contracting Covid-19. SC210423

TRIBUTES have been paid to “one of Killeeshil’s finest sons” who has died from Covid-19.
Ignatius McAleer, 72, known as Nishy, was connected to Killeeshil GFC and had been a former player, referee and committee member.
He was also the father-in-law of Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271