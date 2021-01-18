SEFF holds robust meeting with the Secretary of State

Victims’ group SEFF recently held a meeting with the Secretary of State during which it slammed the failings of the Stormont House Agreement.

Following the meeting, Kenny Donaldson, SEFF’s Director of Servives stated: “We understand that the meeting was the first that the Secretary of State has held with a victim’s group since March and we acknowledge the facilitation of the meeting in person.

“We held an extremely robust exchange of views in which we reiterated to him that The Stormont House ‘Agreement’ is past tense, it did not and does not command confidence across the community and that we now must focus on what is possible from this point forward.

“As well as our Advocacy Manager Pete Murtagh and myself we were represented by two families - Const Graham and Const Johnston who were murdered in Lurgan in 1997 by Provisional IRA terrorists. Louie Johnston and Abigail Graham caused the SoS to directly engage with the realities and legacy faced by families impacted by terrorism - that legacy is present tense, not past tense”.

He continued: “We brought our agenda for change and how we believe that legacy issues can and should be addressed, particularly offering our perspective on a viable investigative and case review model.

“We also were clear that the maximum possible disclosure should be provided by both the U.K. and Republic of Ireland States, not through an opt in or opt out clause but because of a legislative insistence that they do so.

“The days of the Irish government lecturing without stepping up the plate themselves cannot persist.

“The Secretary of State committed to further detailed engagement with us and we stressed the need for the Government to now charter a pathway on Legacy with objectives and a timeline with milestones. This is about leadership for us and in the absence of this others who would seek to resuscitate past tense Stormont House proposals (already rejected) will seek to fill a void through repackaging similar proposals”.

“The over-arching principle of our deliberations was that in the context of ‘The Northern Ireland Troubles’ there are two communities on this island and across these islands - but they’re not broken down as Protestant and Roman Catholic, not Unionist and Nationalist. Rather they are broken down by a values system - those who believe in the sanctity of human life (present and past) and those who do not.

“We challenged the Secretary of State to ensure that Government was on the right side of this dividing line”.

Mr Donaldson added: “Other issues discussed included the necessity for an acknowledgments process at the beginning of any potential new legacy process where the two States complete with the terror organisations and their political annexes acknowledge the illegitimacy of the violence perpetrated over the years of ‘The Troubles.’

“We also discussed mental health services, The Troubles Permanent Disablement Pension, the teaching of ‘The Troubles’ within Schools and wider civic settings across both sides of the Irish Sea and the need for more robust terrorism glorification legislation and the will to then hold accountable those who would commit breaches,” concluded Mr Donaldson.