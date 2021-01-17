NEW art sculpture unveiled

A NEW art sculpture has been unveiled at Coalisland Museum and Heritage Centre.

The cross-community peace project saw three local groups - Newmills Wildlife Gardening Club, Brackaville GFC and Friends of Coalisland Museum and Heritage Centre – examine the historic industries of the area including the linen, coal, glass and china works, and learn how these industries helped to create the three areas of population known as Newmills, Brackaville and Coalisland.

Members of the groups then came together and took part in seven stone carving/metalwork sessions under the instruction of local artist Jonny Kerr.