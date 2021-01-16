A CARRICKMORE GP and former MLA for West Tyrone has hit out against "disgraceful, disgusting and downright dangerous" anti-vaccination information circulating online.

Dr Kieran Deeny, who served as an MLA for West Tyrone from 2003 to 2011 having run as an independent, was given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at Omagh Lesiure Centre recently as part of the vaccination programme for front-line health workers.

And the well-known GP said it is "important to convince the many" who are understandably sceptical about receiving the Covid-19 vaccination that they should indeed accept the invitation when they are called.