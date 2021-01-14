Mid-Ulster second highest area with coronavirus in the UK

As many as one in 40 people may have coronavirus in some parts of Northern Ireland, the region's chief scientific adviser has warned.

Professor Ian Young said one in 100 had a Covid-19 diagnosis in the last week, but that is likely to be an under-representation of the true number of cases because many people are asymptomatic and are not diagnosed.

He said the Mid-Ulster Council area had the largest number of cases within the last week, followed by the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area.”

And his comments were echoed by national broadcaster ITV which at one point last week described Mid-Ulster as the second highest area with coronavirus in the UK... after London.