RSD supports food banks in Dungannon borough

RSD students this year suggested supporting the local food banks.

The Charities Committee thought that this would be an excellent idea to support, particularly in a year of such upheaval and financial instability for so many people.

An appeal was made in late November to all students and staff, to bring in tinned foods, cereals, toiletries and long life products which could be put to good use. The response was absolutely incredible and far exceeded all expectations! The school was so inundated with donations of products that it soon realised it would be possible to donate these goods to three different charities.

Approximately 15 boxes full of food were given to each of the following charitable organisations for distribution: Hope for You, the Kindness of Strangers Dungannon shop and the Vineyard Church in Dungannon.

A total of 45 boxes of food als went to worthy local organisations within our community.

A chocolate prize was offered to the class which contributed most and this further encouraged such a positive response!

In a year like no other it is hoped that the donations will go some way towards making life that little bit more manageable for some of the people in the local community.

Thanks go to all students, staff and families who contributed towards this excellent cause.