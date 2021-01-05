Local people awarded BEM

Mrs Isabella (Daisy) Collum has been awarded a BEM for services to young people and to the community in Fivemiletown.

Mrs Collum, fondly known as 'Daisy' locally, has been a lollipop lady at Fivemiletown Primary School for almost 42 years.

She was one of four locals to receive BEMs – the others were Maureen McKeown, Dungannon, for services to the community in Dungannon; Paul Bell, Aughnacloy, for voluntary service to education in Northern Ireland and Kenny Graham, for services to young people and to the community in Fivemiletown.



